El Paso saw 107° for the second time this week, and has registered the 5th consecutive day of record-breaking heat.

Saturday is expected to be the last day of record heat, before El Paso’s afternoon highs dip to the upper 90s.

This is due to a high pressure system that is shifting to the north, weakening its grip over the region.

This will allow for the Sun City to see upper 90s for the next several days, with limited rain chances.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.