Exclusive 9 day: Heat advisory extended through Saturday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forecast for 08/13/2020

El Paso broke record highs for the fourth consecutive day this week.

Heat advisory continues in effect for the Sun City and will last through 8am Saturday.

This means afternoon highs are expected to reach or exceed 105° with overnight lows above 75° for one more day.

The high pressure system that took over the area, continues to bake the Sun City through Saturday, before highs begin to drop to the upper 90s Sunday through much of next week.

As the high pressure system slowly moves away from the Borderland area, rain chances return, although very limited.

Overall, a hot and humid next 9 days for El Paso.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

UTEP moving forward with fall football, plans for fans in stands

Dermatologists in El Paso see more cases of ‘maskne’ — mask-induced acne

Destination Texas- Concordia Cemetery

Gov. Abbott Updates El Paso on COVID Response

New Mexico Warns About Fake Face Mask Cards

WAC announces decision to suspend fall sports through 2020 due to pandemic

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header