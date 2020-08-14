Exclusive 9 day: Heat advisory extended through Saturday morning

El Paso broke record highs for the fourth consecutive day this week.

Heat advisory continues in effect for the Sun City and will last through 8am Saturday.

This means afternoon highs are expected to reach or exceed 105° with overnight lows above 75° for one more day.

The high pressure system that took over the area, continues to bake the Sun City through Saturday, before highs begin to drop to the upper 90s Sunday through much of next week.

As the high pressure system slowly moves away from the Borderland area, rain chances return, although very limited.

Overall, a hot and humid next 9 days for El Paso.

