Ex-El Paso officer convicted of rape gets suspended sentence, probation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former El Paso police officer who raped a woman he met while responding to a call was given a suspended sentence, 10 years of probation and was order ed to pay $10,000.

A jury convicted William Alexander of rape on Thursday.

The woman testified that Alexander, who was a policeman at the time, responded to a call after she got into a fight with her boyfriend.

She told jurors she was drunk at the time and wasn’t fully clothed.

On Thursday, the judge took out the word “unconscious” from the charges as the defense argued the state did not have enough evidence to prove the victim was unconscious at the time of the incident.

Alexander’s 10-year prison sentenced was suspended, meaning likely won’t spend time behind bars.