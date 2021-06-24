UPDATE: Three involved in fight over gun after rollover

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A roll-over ended in a fight over a firearm in West El Paso after police were dispatched about a collision.

El Paso Police says they were in route to a roll-over on the 7000 block of Villa Hermosa Drive, near Belvidere Street when dispatchers notified them of shots fired. They found a father and son fighting with another man over a gun.

The individual was eventually disarmed and taken to a hospital due to sustaining a gunshot injury, police say.

A spokesman for the El Paso Police Department says the father, 45 and the son, 26 sustained non-life threatening injuries during the roll over. The identities of the indivduals involved in the event have not bee released.

Police say Thursday’s event is in connection with a burglary at a nearby residence on Wednesday. The father and son, who lived at the residence, noticed property that was stolen from their home in the bed of the truck that rolled-over.

The two chased the vehicle and eventually called the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

