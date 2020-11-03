EPPD confirms command center barricades are not in anticipation of civil unrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The barricades outside El Paso Police Department Regional Command Centers are not in anticipation of civil unrest on Election Night.

EPPD confirmed to KTSM 9 News that the barricades were erected before Election Day and are unrelated to any direct threats related to the elections despite misrepresentations across social media.

Cities across the country are preparing for any protests, riots or other unrest that may occur as partisan divides continue to be at an all-time high, but EPPD is not taking measures through facility fortification.

The 2020 election races are highly contentious on the local, state, and federal levels.

Voters have shown up in record numbers to cast their ballots early, with Texas already surpassing voter turnout from the 2016 Presidential election.

In El Paso, more than 45 percent of registered voters cast their ballots before Election Day.

