EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a 17-year-old found with multiple weapons, drugs and cash.

EPPD officials say that Central patrol officers responded to a suspicious person call along the 1300 block of St. Vrain at approximately 12:00 a.m. on February 4th.

According to police, after a brief vehicle and foot chase, 17-year-old Francisco Javier Guacin Jr. was arrested at the 1000 block of Yandell.

Guacin was found with of over $7,000 cash, five handguns, three rifles, several loaded magazines, cocaine and marijuana.

Guacin was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $8100 bond.

Police add that additional charges are pending.

17 –year old Francisco Javier Guacin Jr



