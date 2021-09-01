Update: EPPD Bomb Squad clears suspicious package at downtown federal building

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UPDATE: The El Paso Police Department said a suspicious package that was reported at a federal building in downtown El Paso has been cleared. The scene will be cleared as well.

Earlier:

The El Paso Police Department’s Bomb Squad is responding to an incident at a downtown federal building where a suspicious package was reported on Wednesday morning.

A package was left inside the building, at the 700 block of San Antonio, followed by a bomb threat, according to EPPD.

The area is being cleared.

No further information was released about the incident.