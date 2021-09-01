Update: EPPD Bomb Squad clears suspicious package at downtown federal building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
suspicious package_1551751166893.jpg.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UPDATE: The El Paso Police Department said a suspicious package that was reported at a federal building in downtown El Paso has been cleared. The scene will be cleared as well.

Earlier:

The El Paso Police Department’s Bomb Squad is responding to an incident at a downtown federal building where a suspicious package was reported on Wednesday morning.

A package was left inside the building, at the 700 block of San Antonio, followed by a bomb threat, according to EPPD.

The area is being cleared.

No further information was released about the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

City: Most breakthrough deaths have underlying conditions

KTSM 10pm news update 08-31-2021

ktsm 6pm news update 8-31-2021

September is Suicide Prevention Month

ktsm 5pm update 8-31-2021

City Council overturns mayor's veto of non-voter approved debt

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link