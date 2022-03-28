EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crews with the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) had a busy lunchtime, battling a house fire in Central El Paso.
Crew were sent to a home along the 3000 block of Louisville, shortly after 1 p.m.
Upon arriving, they found smoke pouring from a front room of the home, and immediately began dousing the home with water.
A few minutes later, crew knocked down the fire.
EPFD officials say there were no injuries, and crews successfully rescued a puppy from the home.
The cause of fire is now under investigation.
- WATCH: NM State introduces Heiar as new men’s bball head coach
- City Council hears update on Discipline Review Board
- 2 arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor
- EPFD puts out Central El Paso house fire; Rescues puppy
- Who would pay more taxes under Biden’s proposed budget?
- Infant’s death blamed on car seat straps that were too tight
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.