EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crews with the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) had a busy lunchtime, battling a house fire in Central El Paso.

Crew were sent to a home along the 3000 block of Louisville, shortly after 1 p.m.

Upon arriving, they found smoke pouring from a front room of the home, and immediately began dousing the home with water.

A few minutes later, crew knocked down the fire.

EPFD officials say there were no injuries, and crews successfully rescued a puppy from the home.

The cause of fire is now under investigation.







Photos courtesy El Paso Fire Department

