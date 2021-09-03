EPCC hosting virtual resource fair in September

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College is hosting a virtual resource fair, Navigating Resources in this Virtual World, from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23.

“Learning about the services and resources each department offers, will enhance students’ college experience,” said Diana Medina, EPCC Counselor – Dean Dual Credit & ECHS-Instruction. “Meet EPCC faculty and staff that will help you support your academic and career goals.”

The virtual fair will begin at 10 a.m. and those who join can learn about the following programs and services: Student Support Services Program, Center for Students with Disabilities, Testing Center, Financial Aid, Bookstore, Writing Center, Student Leadership, Nursing Program, Health Occupation, VV Library, Tejano Food Pantry, Community Education Program and Service Learning Program and Tutoring.

For more information about the resource fair, visit go.epcc.edu/VVResourceFair.

