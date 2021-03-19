Enjoy a delightful treat this Food Truck Friday with Social Ice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —– A carnival style food truck has made it’s way through the Sun City.
Adan and Roxanne Martinez started Social Ice in March 2017, a shaved ice and fry bar with the idea of helping grow their hometown of El Paso.
Along with those treats, Social Ice serves fried Oreos and natural ice which is a non-dairy ice cream in 9 different flavors. That can be topped with Chamoy & Lucas or sweet cream.
Since COVID-19 hit, the food truck had to close it’s shop but able to stay mobile.
Social Ice has also has served the community by working beside a local Girl Scout Troop and fried their cookies and provided food for Sun City cats.
Even the design on the food truck was made by a local artist to support the community.
If you bring your furr baby with you, ask to see if they can get a pupiccinos.
To find out where Social Ice is heading next, make sure to follow them on social media.