EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Annual Krampus Fest concluded its sixth year with a large display of local vendors and artists as well as dozens of horned creatures taking a walk on a gloomy Saturday evening.

Krampus Fest celebrates Santa’s evil counterpart Krampus who comes from an old European tale that says he would walk alongside Santa and scare children who misbehaved, sometimes gifting them with coal.

Organizer Nikki Gonzales said every year she is suprised how many people are familiar with this legendary character and loves to see them dress up for the festival.

One of the staple events of the festival is the contest for the best dressed Krampus.

“I wanted to do a different market and something that would draw attention,” Gonzales said, explaining how she come up with the idea to give El Paso a unique Christmas market that took place at Barnett Harley-Davidson in East El Paso.

Krampus is known to make his appearance on “Krampusnacht,” which falls on December 5, around the time the festival takes place every year.

This year, the festival partnered up with a non-profit organization Girls Power 2 Cure and will be giving away proceeds to their cause to end Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

