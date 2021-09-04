El Paso’s outdoor pools and spray parks to close soon for fall and winter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City-owned and maintained outdoor pools and spray parks will close for the fall and winter seasons starting Tuesday.

The four newly opened water parks operated by Destination El Paso will be open on Labor Day weekend, but they will close in late September. The parks will be open Saturdays and Sundays only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 26.

The city’s 10 spray parks — including the one at the El Paso Zoo — will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday and will close Tuesday.

The outdoor pools at Grandview Park and Pavo Real Park will remain open for their regular hours until Sunday. On Labor Day, both pools will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Outdoor pools will close starting Tuesday.

Indoor pools, however, will remain open for public use.

To learn more about the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.