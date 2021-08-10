El Paso’s health authority says COVID-19 breakthrough cases are inevitable

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Breakthrough COVID-19 cases continue to be reported in El Paso, meaning people are getting infected despite having been vaccinated.

However, El Paso’s Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said the number of COVID cases among people who’ve been vaccinated is a small number compared to those who are unvaccinated.

“Very, very important that people understand that the unvaccinated people are the ones that have a very large percentage of people that are getting infected, and also the large percentage of people that are ending up in the hospital,” Ocaranza said.

He said while some vaccinated people have contracted COVID, most of those cases do not need hospitalizations.

“Before, as soon as we would see an increase in the cases, we will see an increase in the hospitalization and it was mirroring what we were seeing right now because of the vaccination. This is what happened to the hospitalizations,” Ocaranza said.

In the last few weeks, 80 percent of new cases have been unvaccinated individuals.

“These people that are having unvaccinated. People that are getting sick and they’re not going to be able to go to work,” said Ocaranza.

He said the people who were vaccinated and died after getting COVID were high-risk individuals.

“The people that passed away, with a breakthrough infection. People that were averaging older in age, they did have multiple underlying conditions,” said Ocaranza.

He said because of El Paso’s high immunization rate, El Paso is not seeing high pediatric cases or higher hospitalizations numbers like other parts of the state are seeing.

“We’re still in a very healthy number, but we need to vaccinate more people so we will continue,” Ocaranza said.

You can view or download a PowerPoint presentation of El Paso’s hospitalization numbers below:

