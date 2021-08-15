El Pasoans with immunocompromised medical conditions can register for COVID-19 booster shot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with Immunize El Paso say residents with immunocompromised medical conditions can register for appointments to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

With recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine administrators across the country have largely taken the opportunity to provide booster shots to individuals with weakened immune systems.

Immunize El Paso locations:

East Side: 1400 George Dieter, Suite 225

San Juan: 6292 Trowbridge

Downtown: 513 W. San Antonio, Suite B

A news release from Immunize El Paso lists the following as examples of individuals with immunocompromised conditions:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

Residents are encouraged to speak with health care providers about medical conditions and getting an additional dose for immunization.

Immunize El Paso said residents can register at one of three clinics accepting appointments and walk-ins for booster COVID-19 doses. To pre-register, visit the organization’s website. For more information, call 915-533-3414.

