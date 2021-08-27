El Pasoans respond to Food Network ‘quesadilla’ video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ree Drummond, a lifestyle guru also known as “The Pioneer Woman,” is putting the “que” in “quesadilla” following an instructional video for Food Network.

Drummond prepares a sheet pan quesadilla, which is like a baked family-style at-home homage to Taco Bell’s classic chicken quesadilla.

El Pasoans did not hold back their criticism of culinary appropriation, or the adoption of another culture’s elements or identity by a member of a different culture. Cultural and culinary appropriation is most often applied to White people monetizing recipes, clothing or other artistic forms from a marginalized group.

Culinary appropriation entered the lexicon as people gain erudition on the relationships between food, culture and who prepares, promotes and profits.

“For the love of God, just consult ONE Mexican and they will tell you how stupid this is. this could’ve been done in 45 seconds. And I know this lady doesn’t own a comal,” wrote Jorge Salgado, a local photographer.

For the love of God, just consult ONE Mexican and they will tell you how stupid this is. this could’ve been done in 45 seconds. And I know this lady doesn’t own a comal. https://t.co/ZGVdUL8YPs — Jorge Salgado | El Paso Photo + Drone (@SalgadoPhoto_) August 27, 2021

Dave Acosta, a local public relations expert and DJ, also responded.

“White people. I beg you to stop.”

White ppl. I beg you to stop. https://t.co/HEpVB6YqNg — LIL DURK VOICE (@Chuy_Vuitton) August 27, 2021

The quesadilla’s origins are from northern and central Mexico that can be traced back to the 16th century and was originally a dessert. The Aztec people prepared corn tortillas that were filled with squash and pumpkin, then baked in clay ovens.

Spanish settlers introduced sheep, lambs and cows to the region in 1521, which is when dairy products such as cheese, were introduced. At some point, cheese was added to the squash and pumpkin quesadillas, transforming the sweet treat into a savory staple.

