El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to distribute free pet food in July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — To help families with pets, the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank will be distributing pet food in July to pet owners in need.

EPFH received a donation of dry dog food and cat food from PetSmart Charities to help families with pets facing financial hardship and food insecurity.

“Across the Borderland, pet owners are very grateful to know that the food bank and other mobile pantry sites are distributing pet food along with food for their families. Having pet food for their pets is an added bonus to our clients who come to get food assistance,” said Kathy Cox, Chief Development Officer at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. “It helps keep people and pets together and so many are benefitting from this program, especially during these hard times, that for so many have gotten difficult to manage.”

EPFH will distribute the food at the following locations:

Wednesday

St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 930 E. Redd Rd., starting at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday

EPFH, 9541 Plaza Circle, starting at 8 a.m.

Tuesday, July 20

Kelly Center for Hunger Relief, 915 Florence St., starting at 9 a.m.

While reports of food insecurity have made national headlines, pet food insecurity is also a big problem, despite 60% of households having pets. Having access to pet food helps ensure that people don’t have to choose between feeding themselves or feeding their pets. It also ensures that pets are able to remain happy and healthy with their families, during the times that they need them most.

