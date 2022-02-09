EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bank of America announced a $15,000 donation, equivalent to 105,000 meals, to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) Food Bank to address food insecurity in the region.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an estimated 38 million people were food insecure in the United States in 2020. As the pandemic continues, hunger relief organizations in El Paso and across the country face ongoing challenges such as rising food prices and increased demand for their services.

Bank of America is supporting its employees’ health and safety while addressing one of the local communities’ most critical needs. Earlier this year, the company announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in El Paso who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January.

The company made an additional contribution to address the increased need experienced by hunger relief organizations across the country.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Bank of America has provided $150,000 in support of local hunger relief efforts.

