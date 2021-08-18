El Pasoan wins $450,000 in Texas Lottery scratch-off game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We have a winner!

El Pasoan Demetrio Ponce claimed a top prize in the Texas Lottery’s Weekly Half Grand scratch ticket game. The winners of the game can get $500 per week for 20 years; however, Ponce chose the cash value option, resulting in one lump sum payment of $450,003.37.

The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #312, located at 6390 Alameda Ave.

Ponce claimed the third of four top prizes available in the game.

