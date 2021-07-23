El Pasoan joins ‘Marked by COVID’ members in DC to lobby lawmakers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A year has passed since Genevieve Martinez passed away from COVID-19, but her legacy lives on through her daughter’s advocacy work.

Kaitlyn Urenda-Culpepper has been working with national group Marked by COVID to advocate for improved and increased COVID-19 awareness, education, prevention and more. She traveled to Washington, D.C., on Friday along with other Marked by COVID members to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and at the White House next week.

Urenda-Culpepper said the current administration’s response to COVID-19 is better than the previous one, but that critical steps still need to be taken.

“Those most impacted are not being heard, so we came to D.C. to be heard,” she said.

This is the first time the group has met together in person after spending more than a year grieving over the loss of parents from COVID-19 and organizing for change.

“We decided we were going to celebrate our parents together,” she said. “We came to D.C. because we have a bill on the House floor, House Resolution 174, which is sponsored by Sen. Mark Kelly out of Arizona.”

H.R. 174 would memorialize those lost to COVID-19, but the group’s work doesn’t stop there. Marked by COVID is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for science-backed policies on COVID-19. The group uses the power of storytelling to underscore the need for continued COVID-19 awareness and prevention.

In February, the organization released a comprehensive policy platform to address the policy needs caused by the pandemic that include response, recovery, restitution, resiliency and recognition.

So far, the group has secured meetings on the Hill with U.S Rep. Veronica Escobar and Sens. Cory Booker, Mark Kelly and Elizabeth Warren and will also meet with Biden administration officials.

The goal is to support the needs of the people most affected by COVID-19 by addressing short and long-term aspects of the pandemic, while also improving the Federal government’s response.

Marked by COVID hopes that the pandemic does not become an accepted crisis that’s part of daily American life.

“I don’t foresee another shutdown coming,” said Urenda-Culpepper on the rising cases of the Delta variant across the country. “My fear is we’re just going to normalize it like we did gun deaths, drug overdoses and poverty.”

