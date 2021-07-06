El Paso woman killed in I-10 crash in Central Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 53-year-old El Paso woman died on Friday afternoon in a rollover crash that happened on Interstate 10 East near Ozona, Texas, about 1.5 hours east of Fort Stockton.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Silvia Casillas of El Paso, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car, 51-year-old Enrique Casillas, was taken to Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo to treat possible internal injuries.

At 2:55 p.m., on Friday, the rear right tire blew out on the 2002 Ford Explorer that the pair were in as they drove east on I-10. The car then veered left into the center median before rolling over multiple times.

DPS said Silvia Casillas was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially thrown from the vehicle.

