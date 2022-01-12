El Paso Walmart, Sam’s Club Pharmacies dispensing authorized COVID-19 Antiviral Medication

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday morning, officials with Walmart and Sam’s Club announced that their pharmacies have began dispensing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in El Paso through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies have received limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it is only available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.

We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available. This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday

essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic. kevin host, senior vice president of pharmacy

Customers and healthcare providers can go online and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.

