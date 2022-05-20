EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local studio in downtown is opening its doors to all women in the community this weekend with drinks, snacks, photoshoots, hair and massage, and much more.

Carrie Ring is a member of the city mom collective in El Paso and is hosting her very first sip and shop and says this is an opportunity for moms to bring their friends, hang out with friends, make new friends.

“We have all the magic doing some makeup tips, as well as henna hand painting, messages by Massage by Lean. So those are our pampering experiences. It’s just going to be a great way for mom’s to get out and enjoy the afternoon,” Ring said.

Carrie says not only will they have wine tasting they will also have mocktails with snacks.

The event came about when Carrie met Jennifer Binford, the two mom’s bonded because of military affiliation.

Jennifer is the owner of Coffee and Boudoir, as well as Studio 2135 where sip and shop will be hosted at.

The two moms decided to collaborate for this event to empower other women through their business and friendship like themselves.

“She said to Jen, “ I know you have a studio” cause I had it advertised for early rental, and said “I have this amazing opportunity” and I grew up on it. I said you know what, this is the perfect space for it. Let’s do it,” Binford said.

Jennifer will be at the event giving away a $300 boudoir session.

“We have some wonderful raffle prizes. Some of the prizes are valued at 300, 400 dollars. So come, you know, put your little ticket in to win a raffle prize that day. It’s just going to be a great time to connect,” Ring said.

The event will offer new items for raffle prizes as the event comes this Saturday.

City Mom Collective has more than 80 sister cities across the U.S. and El Paso moms get ideas on how they can provide resources for all moms on their entire journey.

El Paso’s mom is a website that is locally sourced for mom’s by El Paso mom’s. They do events and help encourage women to explore the city and give out parenting advice.

El Paso’s mom shop will be this Saturday May 21st, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Texas Ave and Walnut street. The event is now free to all attendees but still register for head count here at El Paso Mom Collective.

