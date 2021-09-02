El Paso ranks 6th in the nation for restaurant industries expected to recover

An Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, has posted signs near its entrance informing customers of a new requirement: ‘”being unvaccinated.” (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The restaurant industry was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic but a new report suggests the cities where it’s most likely to recover — and El Paso is among them.

Researchers at LendingTree examined five metrics spanning the 50 largest metro areas in the country to determine where the restaurant industry is most likely to bounce back. El Paso ranked No. 6 because of a strong employment recovery, as well as a sizable pool of restaurant workers in the community.

The researchers analyzed consumer spending at restaurants and hotels, job postings in leisure and hospitality, employment changes between 2020 and June 2021, time spent away from home at retail and restaurants and density of workers to determine the cities whose restaurant industries are expected to recover.

