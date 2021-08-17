El Paso ranks 3rd for city with fewest burglaries, report says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland is maintaining its reputation for being one of the safest communities in the country.

A new study from Porch.com reports that El Paso ranks third in the country for cities with the fewest burglaries per capita.

The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program data shows that burglaries have steadily declined over the last decade, although there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are more common.

El Paso is not one of these places.

Porch researchers analyzed data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program between 2015 to 2019, then averaged the rate of burglaries and larceny-thefts per 100,000 residents. 

The researchers determined that larceny-thefts dropped by almost 20 percent over the last 10 years, falling from 6.3 million to 5.1 million. Additionally, burglaries were reduced by half over the same period, dropping from 2.2 million to 1.1 million.

The analysis found that there is an average of 183 burglaries per 100,000 residents in El Paso per year, compared to the national average of 422 per 100,000.

You can see how El Paso stacks up with the rest of the country below:

El Paso Nationwide
Average annual burglaries per 100k people: 183Average annual burglaries per 100k people: 422
Average annual larceny-thefts per 100k people: 1.408Average annual larceny-thefts per 100k people: 1,675
Average annual burglaries total: 1,256Average annual burglaries total: 1,370,745
Average annual larceny-thefts total: 9,680Average annual larceny-thefts total :5,439,917

