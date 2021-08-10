El Paso ranked as a top city for recent college grads

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Americans who have spent time in foster care are far more likely than other adults to lack a college degree, health insurance and a stable health care provider, according to a new federal analysis released Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that is unprecedented in its scope. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It may be back-to-school season for students, but a new report suggests the Borderland is an optimal spot to return to after graduation.

A recent analysis found that while young workers with bachelor’s degrees usually do well in the job market, the pandemic has caused the unemployment rate for recent college graduates to surpass that of all workers last year.

The analysis determined that El Paso is among the best metropolitan areas in the U.S. to move to after college.

Job markets across the country continue to struggle while rebounding from the pandemic, and recent college graduates are finding starting salaries and earning potential vary by geographic region, local industry composition, the supply and demand for skilled workers and more.

Researchers looked at criteria that include median income for recent graduates, unemployment rates for recent graduates, the number of employer firms per 1,000 residents, concentration of recent graduates compared to the national average, median one-bedroom rent and cost of living versus the national average.

The data summary below compares how El Paso’s metrics measure up with the rest of the country’s:

El Paso averageNational average
Composite score 76.6Composite score N/A
Median income for recent grads $39,000Median income for recent grads $40,000
Unemployment rate for recent grads 4.3 percentUnemployment rate for recent grads 3.4 percent
Number of employer firms per 1,000 residents 18Number of employer firms per 1,000 residents 24.7
Concentration of recent grads (compared to average) -25.5 percentConcentration of recent grads (compared to average) N/A
Median 1-bedroom rent $739Median 1-bedroom rent $1,096
Cost of living (compared to average) -12.3 percentCost of living (compared to average) N/A
Source: the U.S. Census Bureau, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Bureau of Economic Analysis

