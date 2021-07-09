El Paso private school earns state overall fine arts champion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) on Friday named Jesus Chapel School the state 1A overall 2021 fine arts champion for the first time in the school’s history.

The announcement was made during the TAPPS annual convention and awards luncheon in San Antonio, Texas.

The school said TAPPS awards an overall championship to the school in each classification that accumulates the most points earned in all competitions in either fine arts or athletics for the school year.

“This is so exciting for Jesus Chapel,” outgoing Principal Alba Wilcox said. “For the first time ever, our school attained the highest state academic and fine arts rank in our classification. We had to do it all online this year and it was not an easy task. But, our student leaders met the challenge to achieve the remarkable results.”

In May, Jesus Chapel was named the TAPPS 1A champion in the academics and speech competition.

The school placed first out of 13 schools in the 1A classification of the 2021 TAPPS overall state competition, second place in academics and third place in speech.

