El Paso police identify individual killed in Lower Valley collision

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a 22-year-old died in a collision in the Lower Valley on Wednesday.

Patrick Isaac Aguilar, who was driving a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra at the time, died from his injuries, according to a news release from the police. El Paso police allege Aguilar was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and sustained serious injuries.

On Wednesday morning, police responded to a fatal collision near the 100 block of N. Zaragoza. An investigation found Hector Munoz, 59, was driving a 2010 black Nissan Frontier when he allegedly struck Aguilar’s vehicle.

Police say Munoz was traveling north on Zaragoza when he allegedly made a left turn as Aguilar was traveling south on the street. Police say Aguilar’s vehicle struck the rear of the Nissan Frontier and he lost control of the vehicle.

Aguilar’s vehicle entered the north bound lanes and collided head on with a 2003 GMC Yukon XL driven by Damian Rincon, 22, of Socorro.

Aguilar was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

