El Paso non-profit gives children horseback riding opportunities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local non-profit is giving dozens of children a summer experience that many of them dreamed about. One of the stops in this year’s summer camp by the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso is taking children horseback riding.

“They show us new activities. They let us, they let us do free time, they take us to fun field trips like this,” said Iker Chaidez, who is participating in the summer camp.

Children like Chaidez are getting an opportunity to experience life on Rancho Naranjo in the Upper Valley.

“Riding the horses and see what they do,” said Chaidez.

Although Chaidez has ridden a horse before, he was excited to do it again with more knowledge on how to care for the animals.

At Ranch Naranjo, the kids are learning about how to keep the horses safe and how to conserve water while growing alfalfa to keep them nourished.

“It was great to see so many happy children excited to be here with the horses,” said Alec Felhaber, coach for Rancho Naranjo Polo Team. “All of our horses were very well behaved; for all the kids they’re well trained.”

The children couldn’t get enough of the horses but were also playing games like cornhole and horseshoes.

“Is a great opportunity for kids in El Paso for a lot of our kids and speaking to them, they make comments like you know they’ve always seen a horse on TV. It’s been their dream to see a horse,” said Tony Tomasheski, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso.

Nearly 100 kids are participating in the six-week summer camp, each week visiting a different location.

“I get to be with my friends. We do fun activities,” said Matheo Martinez, another summer camp participant.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso helps students succeed academically while developing leadership and life skills. Next week the summer camp will take the children to ice skate with the El Paso Rhinos.

To volunteer or donate to The Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso, click here.

