El Paso Museum of Art receives COVID-19 relief grant

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The largest supporter of the arts and humanities in the nation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, has made a contribution of $100,000 to the El Paso Museum of Art as part of a COVID-19 relief grant.

“This generous support from the Mellon Foundation comes at a crucial time for the El Paso Museum of Art, and will allow the Museum to ensure it is able to meet its mission even during the pandemic,” said El Paso Museum of Art Interim Director Vladimir von Tsurikov. “We are most grateful to have been chosen as recipients of the Art Museums Futures Fund Initiative, and look forward to work together with the Mellon Foundation to meet the challenges we face.”

These grants are distributed to small-to mid-sized art museums to navigate financial challenges created by the pandemic.

So far the foundation has distributed nearly $24 milion emergency grants to 12 mid-size museums across the country.

“America’s small-sized arts and culture institutions sustain their communities by providing access to transformative and wide-ranging artistic contributions while also preserving many different histories and cultural legacies,” said Andrew W. Mellon Foundation President Elizabeth Alexander.

The El Paso Museum of Art remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors can still enjoy the museum virtually the El Paso Museum of Art website at www.epma.art.

