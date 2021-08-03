El Paso man dies in rollover crash in Far East El Paso

Local News

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 58-year-old El Paso man died in a rollover crash that happened in Far East El Paso on Monday night.

According to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office, Obdulio Huiton died in the crash. A female passenger was taken to Del Sol Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The single-car crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the 16200 block of Montana Avenue on Monday. When EPCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they found Huiton unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

EPCSO did not indicate what led to the crash.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Special Report: Famous El Pasoans

El Paso students back to school

Aug. 3 second anniversary events

Man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter after driving the wrong way on I-10

KTSM 5pm news update 08/02/2021

ktsm 4 pm news update 08-2-2021

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link