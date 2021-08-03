El Paso man dies in rollover crash in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 58-year-old El Paso man died in a rollover crash that happened in Far East El Paso on Monday night.

According to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office, Obdulio Huiton died in the crash. A female passenger was taken to Del Sol Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The single-car crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the 16200 block of Montana Avenue on Monday. When EPCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they found Huiton unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

EPCSO did not indicate what led to the crash.

