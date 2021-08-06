El Paso man dies in crash near Van Horn

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 50-year-old El Paso man died Thursday after being ejected from his car in a single-vehicle crash outside of Van Horn.

Ramiro Monteiro Sousa was driving east in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Farm to Market Road 652 near milepost 138 when he approached a curve in the road. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Sousa lost control of the car and overcorrected, which caused the car to overturn.

According to DPS, he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

