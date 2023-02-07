Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced that the public can now view newly digitized materials from signature archival collections held by the Library’s Border Heritage Center.

Aimed at supporting cultural and nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the funding has enabled El Paso Public Library’s Border Heritage Center to launch a large-scale digitization project and acquire a digital collections platform to display digitized content.

The new digital collections database allows library patrons to discover, access, and utilize Border Heritage Center special collections remotely. The site will debut with five collections featuring photographs, historic maps, postcards, and early publications of El Paso. Additional materials will also continue to be added.

“Giving our patrons better access to these collections will give a better understanding of our unique history and culture.” said El Paso Public Library Director Norma Martinez

