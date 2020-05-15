El Paso gyms preparing to reopen with strict COVID-19 precautions

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Gyms around El Paso are getting ready to open their doors in the next phase of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to re-open the state of Texas.

On Monday, May 18, gyms will be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity, with many taking strict precautions to keep customers safe.

According to Anytime Fitness, at all 8 Sun City locations they marked off the proper 6 feet for social distancing and are requiring employees to wear masks and gloves at all times. They say workouts there cannot be longer than 90 minutes and they’re sanitizing equipment throughout the day with the chemical solution Virex. All of that complies with the state’s mandate to allow for the gym to reopen.

Anytime Fitness rules and regulations

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the gym and a key fob or door bell must be used to access all gyms. That’s not all.

“Where we’ve gone above and beyond is making sure we have appropriate air flow and then plus some,” said local Anytime Fitness CEO Greg Deitch. “We’ve added wipe canisters throughout the gym. We had 4 or 5 now we have 6 or 7 throughout the 7-8,000 square feet depending which location you’re at. What we’ve also done is putting the staff on more hours so they can wipe things down in between too.”

Much of the precautions the state asked gyms to take in order to reopen were already implemented at all Anytime Fitness locations around El Paso.

EP Fitness rules and regulations

At TK Fitness, officials say they’re taking similar precautions, but have added an 8-foot workout parameter for all participants.

“Each person will have their own equipment so there’s no cross contamination, and they’ll be disinfected after each session as well,” said owner Kai Malachi.

TK Fitness also has anti-microbial floors, which helps keep them clear of bacteria. Patrons must bring in their own towels, a different pair of shoes for each workout and socially distance.

Malachi also told KTSM that he plans to have the entire gym disinfected regularly.

Many gyms across El Paso have done online, at-home workouts throughout quarantine and they expect to continue that.

“Our whole thing is how to we help people get healthy and make healthy happen? It’s not just about the people that come to Anytime, it’s about El Paso as a whole,” said Deitch.