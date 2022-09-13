EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department will be hosting a ceremony to recognize 50 firefighters who have been promoted in the past two years.

The event will be held Thursday, September 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Starlight Events Center on 6650 Continental Dr.

The firefighters being honored will have their badges pinned by a designated family member or loved one. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the honorees will renew their Firefighter’s Oath.

What: EPFD Promotional Ceremony

When: Thursday, September 15, 2022

Where: Starlight Event Center, 6650 Continental Dr, El Paso, TX 79925

