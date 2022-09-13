EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department will be hosting a ceremony to recognize 50 firefighters who have been promoted in the past two years.
The event will be held Thursday, September 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Starlight Events Center on 6650 Continental Dr.
The firefighters being honored will have their badges pinned by a designated family member or loved one. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the honorees will renew their Firefighter’s Oath.
What: EPFD Promotional Ceremony
When: Thursday, September 15, 2022
Where: Starlight Event Center, 6650 Continental Dr, El Paso, TX 79925
For more information about the El Paso Fire Department and updates, click here.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- White House blasts Graham abortion bill as ‘wildly out of step’
- Bill eliminating statute of limitations for child sex abuse civil suits heads to Biden’s desk
- IRS is refunding $1.2 billion – who qualifies and when payments will happen
- YISD earns top college, career readiness scores in El Paso area
- Texas Tech dental students provide affordable, even free care
- Judge unseals additional portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit