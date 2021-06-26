El Paso Electric giving away LED lightbulbs at New Mexico payment locations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric will be giving away LED lightbulbs next week to customers at its two New Mexico Customer Care Payment Center locations in Anthony and Las Cruces.

The lightbulbs will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday at the following locations:

400 Anthony Dr., Anthony, NM

201 N. Water St., Las Cruces, NM

“From the variety of programs we offer to our customers to simple, quick measures like changing out your lightbulbs for more efficient ones like LEDs can go a long way in helping you save on your monthly electric bill,” said EPE Director of Energy Efficiency and Commercial Services Susanne Stone. “That is why these LED Lightbulb Giveaways are a great time for our customers to take advantage as we will also help eligible customers register for our New Mexico Energy Saver Program.”

El Paso Electric team members will also be on hand to answer questions about ways to save on electric bills and to help customers see if they qualify for its Energy Saver Program, which can help low-income customers lower their electric bill.

Representatives from the Doña Ana County Emergency Rent and Utilities Program (ERAP) will also be present at the LED Lightbulb Giveaway to connect customers to the financial assistance they may need to manage their utility bills or monthly rent. The New Mexico ERAP is also available to qualified renters who reside in New Mexico affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.