El Paso County breaks ground on transit passenger shelters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County officials celebrated the construction and installation of transit passenger shelters on Thursday. The improvements are part of the County’s effort to increase access to transit services outside the City of El Paso.

The installation took place at the intersection of Westway Boulevard and De Alva Drive in the Westway community.

The County is working toward the installation of 36 full passenger shelters, 49 bus bench sites and signage for an additional 39 bus stops along the County’s five transit routes. The installation of these stops marks the County’s transition to a fixed-route system to provide enhanced and more reliable transit service options.

Construction of these first five shelters is anticipated to be completed by Spring 2022.

The County will also break ground on an additional five stops by the end of the calendar year. The remaining shelters and stops are currently under design.

The project is funded via local dollars appropriated by the El Paso County Commissioners Court and through partnerships with the Public Transportation Division of the Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.