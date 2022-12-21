EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the upcoming Christmas and New Year Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, Monday Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet for the next few weeks and will resume County business in the New Year on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

CLOSED: Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2

• All County Departments Administrative Offices

• Enrique Moreno El Paso County Courthouse

OPEN: Dec. 24 and Dec. 31

• Ascarate Golf Course – 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CLOSED: Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

• Ascarate Golf Course

All County Parks, including Ascarate Park, will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. during this time. For more information, you can visit epcounty.com or call 915-546-2000.

