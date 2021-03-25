El Paso County and partners to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the public on Friday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Emergency Service District 2 and the Texas Department of State Health Services will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to the Montana Vista community on Friday.

On Friday, the County’s emergency services, in coordination with Texas DHS and the Rio Grande Council of Government, will conduct a closed vaccination event exclusively for Montana Vista residents from 9 a.m. until noon.

The event will be held at ESD #2 Fire Station, 5411 Paso View Drive.

After noon, the vaccine will be available to members of the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The vaccination event will run until 7 p.m., or until the vaccines are depleted.