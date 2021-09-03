El Paso community invited to 9/11 remembrance events hosted by VFW

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The auxiliary VFW is inviting the community to paint rocks in remembrance of Sept. 11.

“This is for all generations young and old and once we paint the rocks, we will be forming a twin tower out of them,” said Robin Montero, a veteran and member of the auxiliary VFW.

The rocks will be painted and taken to two separate locations. The twin tower will be formed at Memorial Park off of Diana Street. Rocks will also be taken to Veterans Park in the Northeast, where rocks will be hidden for children to find.

“They can keep those rocks or they can send them to friends, but they’ll get the idea of what this event is about and what happened on September 11,” said Pete Montero.

The first event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 5535 Saluki Dr.

The second event will happen on Sept. 11 at Old Glory Memorial at 9550 Gateway N. Blvd.

