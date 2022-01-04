El Paso City Council approves $160,000 agreement with County DA’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council approved a $160,000 agreement with the County District Attorney’s Office to continue a nearly 30-year-old agreement between the two.

Known as the District Attorney’s Information Management System, or DIMS for short, the city pays the DA’s office to keep assistant district attorneys available all day for consultation on criminal charges.

The program began under former District Attorney Jaime Esparza in 1994 but was briefly suspended last year as the city reviewed the agreement.

“The DIMS process is something that has been on the ground for such a long time that it is beneficial both the arresting officer and court system,” El Paso Police Department chief Greg Allen said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.