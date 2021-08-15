El Paso Children’s Hospital administrator on bed capacity and patient influx preparedness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An administrator with the El Paso Children’s Hospital says teams are ready for any challenges that may come as area children return to school and public officials saying that medical centers are near capacity.

Jeffrey Schuster, the chief medical officer for EPCH, says only one or two children have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis.

“We have not had trouble accommodating all of the patients who come to us with COVID. Some respiratory, some fever and stomach problems, stomach problems are more common in kids than they are in adults and we’ve been able to handle all of their problems,” said Shuster.

Schuster said El Paso has had few sick children with COVID-19 but says they are prepared.

“We might expect some increase cases because school started and so we’ll be watching for that and all of the pediatrics in town are well aware and we’ll be watching for that,” said Schuster.

However, he says the hospital has seen children coming in with other viruses other than COVID-19 since school has been back.

