Education Service Center Region 12 offering grief support for students

WACO, Texas – In the past week, Connally ISD has lost two teachers due to COVID-19 complications.

Crisis Response Leader Jenipher Janek shares how parents can talk to their children when it comes to grief.

“Assure students, and children in general, that there are people who love them and want to take care of them. They’re doing the best that they can to ensure that safety for them,” Janek says.

Students may react to the loss of a teacher in different ways.

“One of the entities that we work with is Clear Center for Families there, a local mental health authority. We have four local mental health authority offices that cover our region,” says Janek.

Connally ISD will also have counseling available at the Connally Junior High campus between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. this week to provide support.

Education Service Center Region 12 also works with ways to help children with COVID-19 related stress – which can include mask mandates.

“We really want to try to encourage that mutual kindness and respect, and encourage that appropriate social interaction for our kids, because we know this is such a stressful time for them,” says Janek.

Region 12 works closely with 77 school districts to provide the resources they need during the pandemic.

“It’s easy for us to allow a school district to use our facilities here. We have a fairly extensive amount of teaching and learning space here at Region 12,” says Region 12 Executive Director Jerry Maze.

This includes vaccination clinics for anyone within the region.

“We hosted a shot clinic last week, and we will host another shot clinic on September the 20th,” says Maze.