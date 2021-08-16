Domestic violence call, shooting prompts SWAT situation in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s SWAT team is responding to an incident in Central El Paso on Monday morning.

A SWAT team was called to a residence at the 100 block of Glenwood St. in South-Central El Paso due to a domestic violence call where shots were fired, according to EPPD.

One man inside the home is refusing to exit, prompting SWAT to respond.

No further information is available at this time.

