Does your child love L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls? Get them these 20 perfect gifts

L.O.L. Surprise! dolls first hit shelves in 2016 and have since become a kid’s toy phenomenon.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which gifts for kids who love L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are best?

L.O.L. Surprise! dolls can be found in just about any store that sells toys. L.O.L. stands for “Lil Outrageous Littles,” and they’re considered a surprise because they come wrapped in opaque paper, so you never know exactly which doll is inside.

If your child adores them, but you’re reluctant to buy dolls that they might already have, then consider purchasing an activity set, accessories or attire instead. These make a great gift for the child who really loves L.O.L. Surprise!.

Looking for more gift recommendations? Check these out:

Does the series make a difference?

Series can matter when you’re looking at L.O.L. Surprise! toys. As new dolls and accessories come out, items tend to be labeled as being part of a specific themed series. Chances are if your child loves L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, they’ve probably looked at all the pamphlets and advertisements that come with the toys and know the difference between individual series items. If they ask for something from “Series 2” or “Series 3,” be sure to pay attention. The series number is usually featured somewhere on the box and is easy to find. Note that some accessories don’t have a series number and are fine for play with any series.

Best L.O.L. Surprise! clothing and accessories for dolls

L.O.L. Surprise! Furniture Backstage with Independent Queen

This cute set features the little doll Independent Queen from Series 3, along with fun accessories like a makeup vanity, chair, makeup brushes and more. The box folds open to create a fun and flashy mini dollhouse room for playing.

Sold by Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Dance Machine Car with Exclusive Doll

This multicolored car comes with a mini doll named Dancebot and has a trunk that opens up to turn into a pool and dance floor. There is plenty of detailing on the inside, such as a driver’s seat that adjusts to accommodate dolls of different sizes and a glove compartment that really opens. Three AAA batteries are required for the car’s headlights, but are not included.

Sold by Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Hair Salon Playset

This playset can be carried around like a pocket book. When it’s opened, it reveals a complete doll hair salon with a mini fashion doll named Prim. The playset includes over 50 accessories, along with a real mirror with lights. Two AA batteries are required, but not included.

Sold by Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studios

Here is a set that has a ton of toys, accessories and backgrounds for an L.O.L. movie studio. It comes with two fashion dolls, six L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, two pets and two Lil Sister dolls. The box opens up to reveal several Hollywood-themed background sets.

Sold by Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Winter Chill Cabin Wooden Doll House Playset

This 3-story dollhouse features six cute rooms. plus an ice skating rink, hot tub and working ski lift—all with a winter village backdrop. There are fun lights and sounds, as well as plenty of room to fit multiple dolls comfortably.

Sold by Amazon

Best L.O.L. Surprise! clothing and accessories for kids

L.O.L. Surprise! Born to Rock Graphic Tee

This soft cotton/polyester crewneck t-shirt comes in six different colors with a colorful L.O.L. trio of rockin’ BFFs on the front. The shirt is available in both youth and adult sizes and is machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Girls’ Quartz Watch

This purple digital L.O.L. watch features faux gemstones and a plastic strap. Featuring one of the L.O.L. characters on the face, the watch comes in a collectible gift tin.

Sold by Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Girls Easy Slip-on Plush Slippers

Available in several pink or black styles, these plush slippers feature L.O.L. characters on the front and has extra furry edges for a cozy fit. Sizing is for girls between the ages of 4-8.

Sold by Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Girls 4-Piece Backpack Set

This set comes with a shimmery purple and teal backpack featuring L.O.L. characters and the phrase “BFFs 4EVR!” across the front. It also includes a matching lunch bag, water bottle and squish ball. The backpack has a padded back, locker loop, three exterior pockets, zipper closure and measures 16 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Robe with Slippers

This pink and blue bathrobe features an L.O.L. character heart print and comes with pink matching slippers. The robe has a blue tie closure and is machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

Best L.O.L. Surprise! crafts and activities for kids

L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change Lip Gloss Set

This 14-piece set comes with everything a little L.O.L. fan needs to make five color-changing lip glosses. Each of the lip glosses features a fun flavor and the set comes with a surprise accessory for your child.

Sold by Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Surprise Reveal Jewelry Box

Kids can create their own designs with this surprise jewelry-making set. Featuring 1,200 beads and charms, your child will have to peel the labels off each section to reveal the surprise of which beads are included.

Sold by Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Styling Head – Miss Independent

This hairstyling head lets kids practice their skills on the character ‘Miss Independent.’ It comes with over 20 hair accessories, and the base includes a small storage drawer for when the time comes to put everything away.

Sold by Amazon

KID Designs L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Sing Along Boombox

This sing-along boombox comes with built-in L.O.L. music and a working microphone so kids can perform their favorites. There’s also an auxiliary jack if you want to play your own music. Batteries included.

Sold by Kohl’s

L.O.L. Surprise! Remix 16-Inch Bike w/ Wireless Music Speaker & Mic for Kids

This 16-inch bicycle has a black, pink and blue L.O.L. theme and comes with a wireless speaker and built-in microphone so your child can sing along while they ride. The bike has coaster breaks and adjustable training wheels. Batteries are included.

Sold by Amazon

Best L.O.L. Surprise! room decor and more for kids

L.O.L. Surprise! Soft Cotton Hooded Bath Towel Wrap

This pink towel features a fun L.O.L. character with a rock and roll design, as well as a hood with a bow. The towel is 100% cotton and measures 24 inches by 50 inches.

Sold by Amazon

RoomMates L.O.L. Surprise! Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals

This set includes 20 vinyl stickers in assorted sizes featuring L.O.L. characters and accessories. These decals are easy to apply and come off the wall easily for reorganizing or removal.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

L.O.L. Surprise! Sweet Hop Hop Plush Cuddle Pillow

This plush stuffed animal pillow is Hop Hop the L.O.L. pet rabbit. Standing just over 11 inches tall, the pillow bunny is wearing white-rimmed glasses with blue and pink shoes.

Sold by Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Duffle Bag with Double Sided Sequins

This polyester duffle bag features double-sided sequins on the front along with a fun L.O.L. character design. The bag has two shiny purple handles.

Sold by Amazon

Franco Kids L.O.L. Surprise! Bedding Comforter and Sheet Set

Here is a 100% microfiber blue, pink and purple bedding set featuring L.O.L. characters. It comes in either a 4-piece comforter and sheet set for twin beds or a 5-piece for full size beds.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.