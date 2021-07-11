Does El Paso have one of the bluest skies in the country?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Now that blue skies are smiling at us after wet and muggy conditions hit the Borderland, it’s time to truly appreciate what El Paso has to offer.

According to a CoolGuides Reddit post (we know, very reliable.), El Paso has the fourth bluest skies in the country. Considering that the Sun City boasts an average of 302 sunny days a year — of which most are clear — it’s not hard to believe.

The folks that put the ranking together admittedly based their chart on a not-very-scientific method to determine the bluest skies, but we’ll take it. Google Street View photos were used to find photos of blue skies in the U.S.’ most populous cities. They then ranked the shades of blue using a zoomed eyedropper and color chooser tool. It’s also important to note that the pictures were taken at different times of the day.

El Paso’s air quality rates as moderate, clearing the way for an easy view of clear blue skies in the Sun City. However, a 2020 analysis shows El Paso has an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 55, one of the worst for air pollution. The index is a measure used by the Environmental Protection Agency that helps define what local air quality means to one’s health. The max AQI ranks at 164. An AQI from 51 to 100 is considered moderate and anything above 151 is unhealthy for the public.

The other top cities with the bluest skies? San Francisco, Jacksonville, Fla., and Boston.

Take advantage of the clear skies while you can, as clouds are expected to return Sunday.

