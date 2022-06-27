EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two days removed from the announcement of the Federal Trial date for the Walmart Massacre shooter, District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has released information regarding the local trial.

In a statement released to the press Monday evening, Rosales had praise for U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama in setting Patrick Crusius’s trial date for January 2024.

She hopes to have the case ready for trial by the Summer of 2023.

Rosales also addressed the fact that many feel that the timeframe for setting the trial has gone on too long, saying, “We are aware that this time frame may seem long for many, however, keep in mind that trials were delayed due to the pandemic and have only resumed as early as January 2022.”

Below is Rosales’ statement:

Statement courtesy District Attorney Yvonne Rosales

