EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students from Del Valle High School are getting national recognition as they’re among 2,600 students nationwide – and the only ones in Texas – whose handmade holiday ornaments are now on display at the White House.

The ornaments now sit on dozens of indoor and outdoor Christmas trees at the White House.

According to Ysleta ISD, the ornaments created by 13 Del Valle High School students depicted a variety of iconic Texas scenes that include El Paso’s colorful sunsets and the Star on the Mountain; the historic Alamo Church; and bluebonnets, longhorn, and cacti, among others.

The students were selected to create the ornaments through 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year and Del Valle High School science teacher Dr. Ramon Benavides, who was asked to participate in two special White House holiday programs – the 2022 America Celebrates ornament program and First Lady Jill Biden’s White House Holiday ornament project.

“It’s a legacy for them now. They can share with their kids, grandkids, primos, tias and everybody, ‘My artwork is at the White House.’” Del Valle High School science teacher, Dr. Ramon Benavides

Benavides has been invited to the White House for a ceremony next week to celebrate the self-portrait ornaments and share a few comments about his students’ art work.

