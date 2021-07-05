Day after 4th of July one of busiest days for El Paso Animal Services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The following days after the Fourth of July holiday, El Paso neighborhoods and homes see many lost pets as a result of ongoing firework celebrations.

El Paso Animal Services Interim Director Ramon Herrera said the shelter has already seen lost pets coming in since last Thursday.

“This is something we prepare for weeks and months in advance,” Herrera said. “We did a big pet transport flight last week of hundreds of pets in preparation for the hundreds of dogs and cats that will come though the facility and, already, these recent days, more than 150 animals came in.”

El Paso Animal Services said it opened its doors to the public last Friday once again to allow people to look for their pets at the shelter.

Herrera said staff is extremely busy helping families reunite with their pets and filing lost and found reports, while field officers are busy looking for stray pets in the city. Herrera said the aftermath of Fourth of July runaway pets typically goes on for two weeks.

“In previous years, we’ve seen 2,000 animals in the month of July, so we encourage the public, if you are missing pets, come check the shelter, look online and ask around in your neighborhood using those lost dogs Facebook pages,” Herrera said.

Herrera suggests that if anyone finds a lost pet, they file a lost report with Animal Services to help find the owners.

“It allows us to get a photo of that pet on our pet-finder map online and while you are hanging on to that pet, we’re trying to find the owner,” Herrera said. “Usually pets are going to go missing no more than two miles from home.”

For information on how to look for lost and found pets, visit the El Paso Animal Services’ website at elpasoanimalservices.org.

