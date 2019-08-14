elpasostrong
Customs and Border Protection intercepts cocaine-laden cake

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Customs and Border Protection officers uncovered more than $35,000 worth of cocaine hidden inside a cake.

Authorities tell KVEO that a 22-year-old U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico in a taxi and was sent to secondary inspection at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Once at secondary inspection, officers discovered two packages of cocaine hidden inside a cake.

Port Director Sylvia Briones says this interception of narcotics ranks high on the list of creativity.

The woman, a Reynosa resident, was taken into custody.

