EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nusenda Credit Union, locally owned and operated in New Mexico, distributed $4 million in Earn Your Return bonus dividends to qualifying members.

Additionally, qualifying members and business members received more than $2.62 million in Community Rewards and business debit card rewards.

Rewards were automatically deposited in members’ primary savings and checking accounts at the end of January. Nusenda has returned more than $57.66 million in Earn Your Return and Community Rewards dividends to its membership since 2009.

When New Mexicans choose Nusenda, they financially benefit from our collective success. It’s great to be able to give back more than $6.6 million to our members this year. joe christian, president & ceo, nusenda credit union

Earn Your Return is based on the credit union’s economic performance and members’ use of credit union savings, deposits, and loans.

“These cash dividends and rewards are an example of how we invest in our communities,” said Christian. “Nusenda has several major programs that make a positive difference in communities across New Mexico.”

In 2021, Nusenda and Nusenda Foundation also donated more than $1.08 million to local communities and the organizations that support them across the state. Giving included gifts to support major NMSU and UNM programs and sponsorships to hundreds of organizations.

Nusenda supports schools and community organizations with in-kind contributions such as financial capability training, internship, and mentorship programs.

In December 2021, Nusenda Foundation made $580,000 in Community Rewards grants to 131 community organizations supporting the arts, community services, education, environment and wildlife, and healthcare.

Employees also gave more than 1000 volunteer hours and over $15,000 in donations to UNM Children’s Hospital Toy Drive and other local programs. For more on Nusenda’s giving, visit nusenda.org/impact.

